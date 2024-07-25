Spigen upgrades your MagSafe wallet with room for six cards, cash, and a lockable design at $27 (Matching low)

Update: This deal is live once again.

Over at Amazon we’re now tracking the Spigen Lock Fit 6-Card MagSafe Wallet at $27.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without Prime can still score free shipping when checking out with at least $35 of goods in their cart. A price cut paired with the coupon works out to roughly an 18% discount. The impressive part about this discount is that you’re looking at a new Amazon low since it launched there back in December. If you’re living the George Costanza life, most MagSafe wallets won’t be able to handle all the stuff in your wallet. That’s because a large majority of them only hold two or three cards, and nothing else. Spigen steps things up with room for up to six cards. You can switch things up too, with room for four or five cards on one side, and cash on the other, for example. Another unique perk of this MagSafe wallet is that it has a closeable design that keeps everything locked in place when not in use. Keep on reading to find more deal recommendations like this one.

If you don’t have a need for six cards, another option on sale is this UGREEN 3-Card MagSafe Wallet with stand at $19.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page 20% off coupon. This recent release launched for $30 and is now seeing a markdown paired with the coupon mentioned above. The combined discount works out to 33% off and marks a new all-time low. While this solution may forfeit the space for a few cards, it makes up for it with a built-in stand. This makes it easier to watch YouTube and the like as you grab lunch, and more.

A couple of other MagSafe-related deals we’ve spotted over the last day or two include ESR’s Qi2 15W MagSafe car charger at a $30.50 Amazon low with more solutions priced from $13.50. And don’t forget about Journey’s sitewide sale. Right now you can score 20% off everything from MagSafe desk pads to chargers, Apple Find My wallets, and more.

Spigen Lock Fit 6-Card MagSafe Wallet features:

Premium MagSafe wallet: Rigid PC frame and sleek detailing for the ultimate everyday carry

Anti-slip grip: unique spider web pattern for non-slip grip when you’re inserting or removing the Lock Fit Wallet from your pocket or bag

Secure your cards: Unique locking mechanism makes it easy to keep your cards and cash from falling out

Fits up to 6 cards with cash: 5 embossed cards or 6 regular cards with a built-in cash strap on the side

Compatible with iPhone 12 or newer, Spigen MagFit accessories, and other MagSafe cases

