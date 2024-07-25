TCL’s 43-inch Google Smart TV with Chromecast and voice remote just hit a doorbuster-worthy $198 (Reg. $500)

If you’re looking for a quick and easy new 4K display that won’t the break for the kids, spare room, kitchen, office, lake house, or anything else along those lines, today’s Walmart deal is worth a look. It is now offering the 43-inch TCL Q5 Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Google Smart TV down at just $198 shipped. This is a regularly $500 2024 smart TV that is now seeing what you can basically consider doorbuster-worthy pricing at over $300 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find.

This TCL model certainly isn’t going to win any awards for the highest-tech smart display out there, but at a price like this and for the sort of application these smaller 60Hz models are great for, it’s a wonderful price. Most of the 43-inchers that approach this price, especially the relatively newer releases, tend to offer up less than 4K resolutions or come from brands you might not have even heard of. TCL offers solid value across its lineup for various use cases, and this is a great example of that.

This is a QLED Quantum Dot display with HDR PRO and Dolby Vision tech alongside Auto Game Mode (ALLM) that automatically “enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency.” Wireless Bluetooth connectivity is at the ready alongside a “metal bezel-less design” carrying Chromecast support, a Google TV voice remote, and three HDMI inputs.

TCL Q5 Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Google Smart TV features:

TCL Q5 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows, TCL makes gaming easy with Auto Game Mode. Experience the latest sound technologies with Dolby Atmos. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!