Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Heritage Pack $40, Star Wars Outlaws + $10 Best Buy gift card, more

Amazon is now offering the Star Wars: Heritage Pack for Nintendo Switch down at $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, you’re looking at a 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching both the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and this year’s Star Wars Day deals. Loaded with classics from a galaxy far, far away, this is great way to grab a whole heap of Star Wars gaming nostalgia in one fell swoop. While I do wish the classic 2D Nintendo titles were on there, this is still a solid collection and a great primer for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws – you can pre-order this one with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card attached by the way. The package includes copies of Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Episode I Racer, Republic Commando, The Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and both the Knights of the Republic. Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop$8 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $7 (Reg. $16)
- Collection of Mana $16 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana $12 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION $25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Square Enix Summer Sale up to 50% off
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $10 (Reg. $30)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth from $20 (Reg. $60+)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from $23 (Reg. $70)
- Callisto Protocol $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 $55 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $30 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- South Park: Snow Day $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage PS4 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
