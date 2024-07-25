Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Heritage Pack $40, Star Wars Outlaws + $10 Best Buy gift card, more

Amazon is now offering the Star Wars: Heritage Pack for Nintendo Switch down at $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, you’re looking at a 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching both the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and this year’s Star Wars Day deals. Loaded with classics from a galaxy far, far away, this is great way to grab a whole heap of Star Wars gaming nostalgia in one fell swoop. While I do wish the classic 2D Nintendo titles were on there, this is still a solid collection and a great primer for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws – you can pre-order this one with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card attached by the way. The package includes copies of Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Episode I Racer, Republic Commando, The Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and both the Knights of the Republic. Head below for more.

