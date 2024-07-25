Don’t spend a fortune on wall chargers, this 36W dual USB-C Amazon model is just $8 today

While we are still tracking a pair of 20W Anker wall chargers for $13, Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics 36W 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger for just $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $21 and currently fetching $15 at Amazon, this is closer to 50% off the next best listing and a seriously low price for a 36W wall charger. Some folks might prefer to go with the big name brand stuff, and some might realize that a charge is charge and this one does it for the price of an overpriced drink at Starbucks. This deal is even undercutting the Amazon list on the 20W variant with only a single output port.

There’s nothing particularly special going on here, just a super affordable wall charger you can use to juice up your tech at home or on the go. It features 36 watts of total output power spread across a pair of USB-C ports (18W when both are in use) alongside Power Delivery PD 3.0 tech for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy gear, and more.

The ever important foldable prongs are in place here as well – this, as far as I’m concerned, is one of the most important features of a wall adapter you’ll need to throw in your bag, outside of the available ports and power of course.

You can technically score the pair of Anker 20W models we mentioned above with two included USB-C cables for less (roughly $6.50 a pop), but either way, at prices like this, it’s hard to go wrong.

AmazonBasics 36W 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger features:

Fast charging: 36-watt USB Power Delivery PD 3.0 (2 USB-C 18 watt each) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, and more

Compact size: design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability

Safety features: integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices safe

PD 3.0 (USB-C1/C2 Port): 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 2A (Up to 18W each). Charger does not support intelligent power allocation between both USB-C ports; each port is fixed at 18 watts. This charger supports fast charging (9V) and not super-fast charging for devices that require PPS (Programmable Power Supply) like Samsung Galaxy

Charging speed varies depending on the device

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!