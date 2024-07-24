Score a pair of Anker dual-port USB-C/A wall chargers with two 5-ft. cables for just $13 ($6.50 a pop)

We feature all sort of fantastic deals on high-power wall chargers and the like, but sometimes you just need some quick spare charging setups for the office, your travel kit, EDC, or otherwise that won’t break the bank, and today’s Anker deal does just that. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a pair of its 20W dual-port wall chargers alongside two 5-foot USB-C cables to go with them at just $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime embers or in orders over $25. That’s $6.50 a pop for a 20W wall charger and a 5-foot USB-C cable.

This bundle typically sell for closer to $18 and is now matching the precious deal price for the lowest we have tracked. But all things considered, even if it has gone for less, this is a steal and a wonderful chance to scoop up a couple charging setups at a super low price.

The wall chargers themselves are nothing overly special, just your usual 20W options, both with a USB-C and a USB-A jack alongside the all-black design. You can also use both ports at the same time “without compromising speed or performance.”

Much of the same can be said about the cables as well. This is just a pair of 5-foot USB-C leads that get the job done for a few bucks a pop. Nice.

Anker 20W dual port USB-C charger features:

20W High-Speed Charging: Enjoy fast charging with 20W max output for your iPhone, Samsung phones, and other devices.

Simultaneous Dual-Port Charging: With the ability to use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, power two devices at once without compromising speed or performance.

Small and Compact: Designed with portability in mind, take the compact charger with you wherever you go, ensuring that you never run out of power when you need it the most.

Safety First: Rest easy knowing that Anker’s MultiProtect safety system offers comprehensive protection for your devices, giving you peace of mind while charging.

