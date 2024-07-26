You can score an 85-inch 144Hz Hisense 4K Google TV with AirPlay for $900 today ($300 off)

Amazon is now offering the new 2024 Hisense 85-Inch Class QD7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down at $899.99 shipped. This deal is also matched over at Best Buy right now as well. Regularly $1,200, this was already an affordable option considering you’re looking at a giant 85-incher, but it is now $300 off to return to the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon earlier this month – this is the second time we have seen it down this low. This is not a crazy high-end TV or anything, but we are talking about an 85-inch 4K display with a native refresh rate at up to 144Hz – it is not entirely some total budget 60Hz model to offer up more real estate for less.

The QD7 side-steps the mini-LED treatment, sure, but it is still offering the brand’s 144Hz Game Mode Pro alongside Variable Refresh Rate tech, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

You’ll find Hisense’s 4K AI Upscaler for enhancing classic content as well as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice command action, four HDMI connections, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB ports, and on top of all that, this is an 85-inch Google TV with a solid refresh that also includes Chromecast and Apple AirPlay casting too.

Prefer to go with the beloved 65-inch LG 120Hz C3 OLED 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 instead? Originally $2,600, you can land one at under $1,300 Prime shipped and all of the details you need before it goes out of stock are waiting right here.

Hisense 85-inch QD7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV features:

See over a billion color combinations before your eyes! The QD7 Series smart display from Hisense uses QLED Quantum Dot color technology to deliver a more vibrant and detailed picture. Get your head in the game with the super-fast refresh times of 144Hz Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate. Bring the sights and sounds of the cinema directly to your living room with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos technology. And play videos from your phone, tablet and laptop on the big screen with the help of Chromecast.

