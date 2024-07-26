Amazon just undercut the Prime Day price on my favorite Keurig coffee maker, now at $50 (Reg. $90)

The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker dropped to $60 for Prime Day, but Amazon just dropped the price even lower to $49.98 shipped. This is a regularly $100 machine that more typically fetches $90 at Amazon and is now sitting at the Black Friday price to match the lowest we have tracked. While it did drop to $60 in June and remain there right through Prime Day, you’re still looking at one of the best prices ever on one of he best-selling machines in the brand’s lineup.

Among its more compact models, the K-Mini, for my money, is the best model in the lineup and one of the most attractive. It takes up very little space on the countertop (roughly 5-inches) while still offering the brand’s super-simple single-serve pod system. It can brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces with a travel mug-friendly design so you can brew directly into your (up to 7-inch tall) to-go cup. Cord storage and a matte finish round out the feature list.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in Black features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5 inches wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages.

