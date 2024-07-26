Current-gen Apple Pencil 2 back at $79 Amazon low (Reg. $129), USB-C model $69

Update: This deal has returned alongside the USB-C model.

The Apple Pencil Pro has arrived on the scene and, but the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil remains in the lineup and is once again seeing a deep deal. Over at Amazon you’ll find Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped, down from the regular $129 price tag Apple still sells it for to deliver nearly 40% in savings and to bring it back down to the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. You will (mostly) need the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup (as detailed here), but folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. Head below for more details.

Apple Pencil 2 remains the flagship digital writing experience for all but the brand new iPad Pro and Air models. It also remains an excellent note-taking and doodling tool with Apple’s hover feature on the now previous-generation iPad Pro models alongside compatibility with the previous iPad Air and the current-gen mini models. The 2nd Gen offering also features a flat edge that attaches magnetically to your tablet, while also allowing users to change tools with just a tap a finger.

While it does appear as though the Apple Pencil (USB-C), which is once again on sale for $69 from the usual $79, will indeed work the the latest iPads due to the wired connectivity.

Everything you need to know in terms of compatibility and feature sets for Apple’s digital stylus writers can be found right here: Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1: What’s different?

Apple Pencil 2 features:

With pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) makes painting, sketching, doodling, and note-taking better than ever. Attaches magnetically for wireless pairing and charging. Apple Pencil (2nd generation) works with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation); iPad Air (4th and 5th generation); and iPad mini (6th generation). Featuring a flat edge that attaches magnetically, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) allows you to change tools with just a tap from your finger.

