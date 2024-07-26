This 27-inch 300Hz 1440p ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor is a steal at $425 ($174 off)

While you can still grab Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor at its lowest price of $800, we just spotted another solid deal on a relatively smaller 1440p monitor from ASUS. Amazon is now offering the ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 300Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor for $424.99 shipped. This is regularly a $599 display that’s been fetching close to $590 over the last few months. Today’s deal lands as the first big discount that drops it $74 below its previous all-time low of $499, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Newegg is matching Amazon’s price today for this stellar 1440p display.

The ROG Strix XG27AQMR is a 27-inch gaming monitor pushing 1440p resolution to offer a solid blend of size and resolution for most gamers. A 27-inch is ideal for both competitive and cinematic single-player titles, and its 1440p resolution is also relatively easier to push than 4K. This monitor delivers the benefits of a Fast IPS panel, too, meaning you get a display with solid colors and viewing angles with great pixel-response times. Other highlights of this monitor include support for 300Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with NVIDIA’s G-Sync compatibility, support for DisplayHDR 600 with 600 nits of brightness, and a good selection of ports at the back, among other things.

The ROG Strix XG27AQMR, by the way, is not the only ASUS gaming monitor that’s discounted right now. Amazon is also offering the brand’s stupidly fast ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP with support for up to 540Hz refresh rate at $680, which is 24% down from its usual price of $899. I’ve highlighted more notable deals on ASUS gaming monitors below.

Notable deals on other ASUS ROG gaming monitors:

ASUS ROG Strix (XG27AQMR) 27-inch 1440p 300Hz monitor features:

27 inch QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with ultrafast 300Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

G-SYNC Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro technology delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience.

High dynamic range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR 600 compliance combined with DCI-P3 color gamut ensures exceptional contrast and color performance.

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatible, eliminates ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

Robust connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI (v2.0) x2, USB Hub (USB 3.2 x2)

What’s in the box: Color pre-calibration report, DisplayPort cable, HDMI cable, USB 3.0 cable, Power cord & adapter, Quick start guide, Warranty Card, ROG sticker

