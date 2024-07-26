Best prices ever hit Apple’s M2 iPad Air: 11-inch models from $530, 13-inch now nearly $100 off

M2 iPad Air

Okay folks, this deal might not last long, but we are now tracking the best price ever on the most affordable point of entry to the new M2 iPad Air lineup. Amazon just knocked the price of the 128GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air in Space Gray down to $529.99 shipped. While the other colors are starting at $550 lows, this Space Gray model is now $69 off to deliver the best price we have tracked since release and a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details and some all-time lows on the 13-inch model at $99 off

If you’re looking for the lowest possible price of entry to Apple’s new M2-equipped tablets, this is it. The 128GB of storage isn’t exactly ideal for most folks, but, as I mentioned many a time before, that USB-C jack will help with all of your external storage needs (not to mention cloud options). And again, this looks like a deal that isn’t going to last for very long, so be sure to jump in while you can if you’re interested. 

We are indeed still tracking the lowest price yet on the Wi-Fi + Cell models, but those will run you $699 shipped right now, or $169 more than the model featured here today. 

You’ll find discounted pricing across every configuration waiting down below. Just be sure to draw your attention to the 128GB and 256GB 13-inch models that have now hit new all-time lows at $99 off the going rate starting from $700 shipped.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

