ESR’s latest 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone 15 drops to $23 Amazon low (Save 36%)

Hot on the heels of the deal that dropped iOttie’s new Qi2 MagSafe car mount to a new low price of $42, we just spotted another solid deal on a much less pricey alternative from ESR. The brand’s official storefront on Amazon is now offering its 15W Qi2 MagSafe car mount charger for $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders above $35. This particular car charger has dipped a few times below its original list price of $36, but today’s deal marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this charger that hasn’t seen many discounts over the last few months to drop from its usual price.

This Qi2-certified MagSafe car charger can deliver up to 15W power to charge your iPhone when you’re on the move. It uses powerful ring magnets with 1,600g of holding force to secure your iPhone in place, and you can mount this either on your car’s air vent or dashboard thanks to its interchangeable design. It’s very easy to install and use this car charger, and it comes with all the essentials including the air vent mount, a dashboard anchor, a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, and more. You can learn more about this charger in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

If you are looking for something a bit more affordable, then the deal we tracked earlier this week on ESR’s MagSafe car mount charger that drops it to $19 from its usual price of $28 is still live and kicking.

ESR 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount features:

Officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging gives you safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds. Powerful ring of magnets with 1,600 g of holding force keeps your phone securely in place, even on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR magnetic case is recommended for rough terrain. Choose to mount on your car’s air vent or dashboard; strong vent mount and high-quality adhesive provide enhanced mounting stability

