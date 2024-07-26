Hyperkin revives the legendary Xbox Controller S with Hall Effect Sticks for your current-gen console, pre-order now

The folks over at Hyperkin are known for the long-list of classic controllers in its catalog, and they are now resurrecting the classic Controller S, which is one of the original Xbox controllers. This officially licensed wired controller called DuchesS is priced at $49.99 on Amazon. You can pre-order one now in either black or white color, and it’ll start shipping on August 21. These listings also fall under the Amazon pre-order Guarantee, meaning you’ll be charged the lowest price they fall to between now and release no matter how much you lock in for now.

The Hyperkin DutchesS is a modern replica of the classic Controller S, which was the second — and a relatively smaller — iteration of the original Duke controller. This officially licensed version is a wired controller that features Hall Effect thumb sticks that won’t wear out as quickly as traditional sticks. The controller will come with impulse triggers in the L and R buttons for added vibrational feedback, and it’ll also have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a share button. The Hyperkin DutchesS will come packed with a 10-foot USB-C cable, and it’ll work with Xbox One and Series X / S consoles, and PC.

The upcoming DutchesS isn’t Hyperkin’s first foray into classic game controller revival, as the brand has already dished out quite a few of those in the past including the original Xbox controller nicknamed The Duke, which also had a Cortana 20th Anniversary Limited Edition in Purple.

Hyperkin DutchesS wired controller features:

Officially licensed Xbox Controller S replica for use with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10|11

Hall Effect Sticks: Precision with Zero Drift. With high accuracy and long-lasting performance.

Modern Ergonomics: Rediscover the modernized Xbox Controller S form factor to meet the evolving gaming demands of future generations.

Share button for Xbox Series X|S: Share your greatest gaming moments and epic plays of the game.

Dynamic Impulse Triggers with Enhanced Tactile Feedback: The power of the game at your fingertips. Immerse yourself in every pulse, rumble, and vibration. Don’t just play the game; feel it.

Introducing bumpers that mirror the functionality of the Black and White buttons. The design enhancement ensures seamless access and faster response times, eliminating awkward reaches and missed moves. Experience fluid, natural gameplay with enhanced control right at your fingertips.

3.5mm headset jack: Experience crisp clear audio, enjoy chatting to your teammates, or immerse yourself into the game.

