Logitech’s wireless-charging G502 X Plus hits 2024 low at $118 + compatible POWERPLAY mat at $94

If you are looking for a great gaming mouse deal, then look no further than this one on Amazon that drops Logitech’s G502 X Plus in black to $117.92 shipped. This deal serves an impressive $42 discount over its original list of $160. It’s been fetching close to $140 for the last couple of months, but this is the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. Only once before today has it been cheaper at $115, but we haven’t seen that price since August last year. The white version is currently fetching $145.

One of the highlights of this gaming mouse is that it supports Logitech’s POWERPLAY tech, which allows it to charge directly from a mouse mat. The compatible Logitech G POWERPLAY wireless charging mat is also down to a rare $94.06 from its usual price of $120 right now, which is the lowest it has been in over two years. The G502 X Plus pairs nicely with this mousepad, and it’s worth picking up if you’re tired of constantly charging or replacing the batteries in your wireless mouse.

As for the mouse itself, the Logitech G502 X Plus uses the tried-and-tested HERO 25K sensor and the brand’s Lightforce optical click switches that are reliable and quick to actuate. This gaming mouse weighs 106 grams and features RGB lighting. If you are looking for more options, then there’s also the new Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED that comes with up to 600 hours of battery life and support for POWERPLAY charging as well.

Logitech G502 X Plus wireless gaming mouse features:

Icon reinvented: From the legacy of Logitech’s most popular G502 design, G502 X PLUS is reimagined and redesigned with the latest innovations in gaming technology; available in black and white

LIGHTFORCE switches: All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response, for hours of performance gaming

LIGHTSYNC RGB: This RGB gaming mouse features glowing 8-LED lighting that’s customisable and adapts as you game with startup/power-down effects and battery optimisation through active play detection

LIGHTSPEED wireless: This wireless mouse features pro-grade connectivity, with an updated protocol achieving 68 per cent faster response rate than the previous generation and improved reliability

HERO 25K gaming sensor: Incredibly precise down to the sub-micron for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing/filtering/acceleration for high gaming performance every time on the computer

Redesigned DPI-shift button: This cordless optical gaming mouse features a reversible and removable DPI-shift button for precise customisation depending on your grip and preference

