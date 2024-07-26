Razer celebrates Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary with some adorable new gaming gear, now available starting at $30

In honor of Hello Kitty turning 50 this year, Razer has teamed up with Sanrio to offer a collection of adorable gaming gear. The new Hello Kitty and Friends Edition lineup has a bunch of customized gaming gear including the Kraken Kitty V2 gaming headset, the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard, the Gigantus V2 Cloth gaming mouse pad, and more. The new gear is now available to purchase from both Amazon.

Razer’s new Hello Kitty and Friends Edition hardware is now available

The new special edition gaming peripherals are all functionally identical to the regular versions, but they all have some adorable Hello Kitty-inspired designs. There’s a new $140 Kraken Kitty V2 BT wireless RGB headset that comes in a new pastel pink finish with a bow and some Hello Kitty graphics. This one looks very similar to the regular Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset in Quartz Pink color that’s $40 less. There’s also a new Hello Kitty and Friends Edition of Razer Ornata V3 TKL gaming keyboard and a Gigantus V2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad that costs $120 and $30, respectively.

In addition to the gear highlighted above that is available on Amazon, Razer is also offering an Enki X – Hello Kitty and Friends Edition gaming chair exclusively on its website. This $550 gaming chair comes decorated with a custom design in a pastel shade to match the rest of the new peripherals. Notably, Razer has also added several new Hello Kitty-inspired designs to its Customs catalog, which you can use to customize the Razer Orochi V2 mouse and the Razer Gigantus V2 mouse pad.

You can shop the new Hello Kitty and Friends Edition gaming gear on Amazon.

