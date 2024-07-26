Automate your summer backyard setup with TP-Link’s smart dual-outlet Matter plug down at $24

Summer is in full swing, but there’s still time to upgrade your outdoor space with some intelligent power options. Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dual Outdoor Plug down at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model first landed on Amazon back in the spring of this year at $35 and is now at the lowest price we can find with as much as 25% in savings. While we have seen this one down at $24.50 quite a lot this year, it is now within $1.50 of lowest we have tracked and makes for one of the lowest-priced dual-outlet outdoor Matter smart plugs you’ll find from a trusted brand anyway. If you don’t care about the Matter action, the HomeKit-only model is selling for $20.99 Prime shipped right now.

Designed to deliver a level of convenience and automation for your outdoor electronics and patio lighting this summer and beyond, the tech is all wrapped up inside an IP64 waterproof frame made to “withstand any weather from rain and snow to heat and dust.”

TP-Link’s latest Kasa outdoor plug is Matter-ready to play nice with the rest of your Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear that also feature Matter support – it makes for a simple, unified, and straightforward control experience over your smart home.

There are two individually-addressable outlets here, both of which controllable via your smartphone, virtual assistants of choice, and the Tapo app. “Set it and forget it with smart plug scheduling—set custom times for lights to power on or off automatically or set a countdown timer.”

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dual Outdoor Plug features:

Control from anywhere with your favorite smart home platform including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings or through the Kasa Smart and Tapo App. Set customized schedules for each outlet of your dual smart plug to meet the needs of different devices. With convenient voice commands, power your outdoor lights on or off and adjust usage schedules even when your hands are full. With an outdoor temperature resistance of -4°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C), EP40M can withstand any weather from rain and snow to heat and dust.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!