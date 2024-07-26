Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II up to 50% off, Ghosts ‘n Goblins $10, more

Best Buy is now offering Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign up here). Regularly $60 and currently out of stock for Nintendo Switch on Amazon, this is up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It has more recently been selling for $40 at most retailers, and you can now land a copy at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. You’ll also find this one down at the same $29.99 Prime shipped via Amazon for PS5. Octopath Traveler II is a love letter of sorts to classic RPGs from the 8- and 16-bit eras. The story takes place in Solistia where gamers can take on the role of “one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.” Alongside the mix of retro pixel art and 3DCG, you’ll also find a blend of new and old gameplay mechanics by way of the job and skill systems – “each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more.” Head below for more.
