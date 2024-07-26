Score two TP-Link Pan/Tilt smart cams with motion detection and zero subscription fees at $35 ($17.50 ea.)

We are tracking a super-affordable indoor smart camera deal courtesy of Amazon today with a 2-pack of TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt models down at $34.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This bundle pack originally debuted at $65 and but has more recently been fetching between $45 and $55. Today’s deal drops that down even further to deliver the lowest we can find at just $17.50 each.

They are not the most high-tech, premium smart cameras you’ll find out there, that’s for sure. But if you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank and still be able to keep an eye on things, they are a solid option. With onboard microSD card storage, there’s no additional subscription fees to worry about, and they will still play nice with your Google Assistant and Alexa smart home gear for voice command support:

…use your simple voice command to view Tapo indoor security camera live stream on Echo Show or Google Chrome Cast with a screen. Easily get your home security footage up on a larger TV display.

They also feature night vision by way of the integrated IR system, 2-way audio so you can talk to your puppies, 2K video resolutions sent to your device of choice, instant push notifications when motion, person, or baby crying is detected for no additional fee, and the pant/tilt action – 360-degree horizontal and 114-degree vertical range. That’s kind of a lot for just $17.50 per camera with no annoying add-on fees.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt smart camera features:

Capture every detail inside your home with crystal-clear 2K high definition video with this indoor security camera. Easily see what your baby is holding or what your pet is playing with. This Pan/Tilt IP camera see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360° horizontal and 114° vertical range pan/tilt field of view. Save footage continuously on up to a 512 GB microSD card (not included) or subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage which saves 30-day video history and provides additional benefits such as motion tracking, baby crying detection, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!