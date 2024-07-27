OnePlus Pad drops $100 this weekend to $380 Prime shipped + new OnePlus Pad 2 at $50 off

While we are still tracking a notable launch deal on the new OnePlus Pad 2 at $50 off, Woot has now launched a notable sale on the now previous-generation OnePlus Pad at $379.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is a regularly $480 tablet that remains in the OnePlus lineup where it is currently fetching full price. Today’s $100 price drop comes in at $20 under the Amazon all-time low – it is currently selling for $400 there – to deliver the lowest price we have tracked outside of limited accessory bundle offers and trade-in deals. It is also now $120 under the price of the discounted listing on the new OnePlus Pad 2.

The pros over at 9to5Google said the OnePlus Pad is a solid choice and a stellar table, and it is perhaps even more so at $100 off. The new model has arrived, but at $150 less the original remains a notable alternative for less.

It sports an 11.61-inch panel with a 144Hz refresh rate powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip alongside 128GB of SSD storage, 8GB of memory, and a four speaker array. All of that joins the 67W SUPERVOOC tech that powers the battery up to 100% in “just over 60 minutes.”

Dive into our hands-on review for more details, but if you would prefer to go with the brand new release, everything you need to know about the now live launch deal at $50 off is right here (there’s also plenty of savings to be had with accessory bundles and trade-ins on top of the straight up cash deal right now).

OnePlus Pad features:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

