Heads up! Sony’s amazing XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds just fell back to the $228 Prime Day price

Heads-up! The Prime Day deal on Sony’s brilliant earbuds is back. Amazon is now offering the beloved Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds at $228 shipped. You’re looking at a nearly 25% price drop on one of the best pair of noise cancelling earbuds out there. This is matching the short-lived Prime Day price at $20 below the deal we featured before that for the lowest we can find. There have been plenty of refurbished offers for less than this, as well as a very brief dip to $230 a few months back, but today’s offer is among the lowest we have ever tracked.

Sony’s XM series headphones have been checking models from Bose, Apple, and other big-time options for a while now – some swear by them, and the 2023 XM5s are doing much of the same in the earbud category.

Sony’s latest XM5 buds are easily among the best noise cancelling in-ear experiences out there. The platform agnostic XM5s are a solid option for just about anyone, and are even more so at a price like today’s. Powered by the brand’s new V2 processor, they also feature “Sony’s best ever call quality with AI based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor” as well as adaptive sound control that adjusts to the world around you.

That’s all on top of the speak-to-chat feature – it automatically pauses the music when you start talking, a water-resistant design, and 8 hours of battery life on the buds alone (24 hours with the included charging case alongside a 3-minute quick charge adds another hour of playback).

Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Earbuds features:

The best truly wireless noise canceling headphones on the market.

Astonishing sound quality with High-Resolution Audio.

Sony’s best ever call quality with AI based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor.

Small, light and beautifully designed.

Smooth switching and a clear Bluetooth signal with a powerful new Integrated Processor V2.

Adjusts to the world around you with adaptive sound control, using AI to offer the ideal listening experience.

