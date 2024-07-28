Weekend PS5 game sale from $20: Spider-Man 2, Last of Us Part II, God of War, MLB The Show, and more

Joining today’s brilliant $200 price drop that knocks PlayStation VR2 down to its best price ever just before official PC support launches, we are also tracking a series of first- and third-party PS4/5 games on sale right now. Courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy, you’ll find everything from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to the demon slayer that started it all, a battle through Fimbulwinter, and more. This weekend is ushering in some solid deals on first-party Sony games ranging from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Demon’s Souls to God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. Scope them out below:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $20 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered $40 (Reg. $50)
- MLB The Show 24 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop$8 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $7 (Reg. $16)
- Collection of Mana $16 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana $12 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION $25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Square Enix Summer Sale up to 50% off
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- DuckTales: Remastered $4 (Reg. $15)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $10 (Reg. $30)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth from $20 (Reg. $60+)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from $23 (Reg. $70)
- Callisto Protocol $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 $55 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $30 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- South Park: Snow Day $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage PS4 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
