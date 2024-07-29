This 3-port GaN charger powers your gear with up to 100W of juice at $27 today (Save 40%)

A multi-port charger is one of the best additions you can make to your setup to charge multiple devices simultaneously with less clutter, and we just spotted one for a solid price. Courtesy of the official VOLTME Amazon storefront, you can grab a 3-port 100W USB-C GaN charger in white for $26.99 once you redeem the 10% on-page promo code. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders above $35. Regularly fetching $45, this multi-port GaN charger is now down 40% or $18 to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

This wall charger comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port with support for up to 100W fast charging when one of the two USB-C ports are being used with a compatible cable. You can use this to charge up to three devices simultaneously, but the overall output is capped based on the number of devices or the ports being used. This gallium nitride charger transfers current efficiently and produces less heat, and it also comes with a foldable plug to make it easier to carry around.

If you are looking for a more affordable alternative, then the deal we tracked a few days back that dropped a 36W dual-USB-C Amazon model to $8 from its usual price of $22 is still live and kicking. Those looking for a more competent charger that’s good for travelling can also consider the Baseus detachable power strip that we went hands-on for our Tested with 9to5Toys series. It comes with an integrated wall charger and can power a bunch of your devices simultaneously.

VOLTME 3-port 100W GaN charger features:

Super Fast Charger: VOLTME 100W USB C charger adopts the latest GaN Technology which has 3X higher power density than traditional chargers. The maximum output is 100W, it will fast charge most laptops, phones at full speed. The auto identification and smart power allocation will ensure your device get the proper power it needs.

Downsized Portable Design: Power up to 3 devices at 38% smaller than an original 96W USB-C charger with 1 port. This charger block is equipped with 2X USB-C & USB-A power adapter with a foldable plug; perfect for travel, home and office.

Safe and Reliable Charging: This USB C Charger Block has superior safety, Compliance UL-62368-1, CE RoHs FCC certified and More. Our chargers have a built-in cooling system that prevents the charger from overheating. Built-in IC chip technology provides over-vottage/short-circuit/over-current/over-heat protection without worrying about damage to functional devices.

