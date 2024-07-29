Amazon knocks $200 off all 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs with deals from $1,099, more from $799

Update: Amazon is now matching the Best Buy Back to School sale to bring back its all-time low pricing on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air starting from $799 shipped. Regularly $999 these days, this is $200 off and matching the best we have tracked at Amazon.

While we spotted some notable deals on the previous-generation M2 MacBook Air and the entry-level M3 model for paid Best Buy members this morning at the all-time low, Amazon has now taken just about every 15-inch model back down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked with a solid $200 in savings now live across a range of configurations starting with the 8GB model back down at the $1,099 low or ranging up to the 16GB variant with the 512GB SSD at $1,499 (within $10 of the Amazon low on select colors). Head below to scope out the options in detail.

Here’s a look at the three standard configurations seeing $200 price drops directly from Amazon right now:

Again, for folks looking to score the more compact 13-inch model, pricing starts at $899 (also $200 off) and paid My Best Buy members can score one for $849 right now. Those offers join the previous-generation M2 model down at $799 and what might be one of the more interesting deals we have tracked on the lineup yet:

B&H is still offering the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD down at $1,099. That’s $200 off a configuration you can’t even get from Amazon – you would have to custom configure this setup directly on the Apple site or other official dealers to even get it at full price. This deal, as of right now, is the lowest we have ever tracked on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM.

Apple 15-inch M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 15-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. The powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!