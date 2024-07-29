Best Buy Back to School sale now live: M2 MacBook Air from $799, smart speakers $18, TVs under $400, more

Best Buy is continuing its run of notable summer sales with the launch of this week’s Back to School event. While for some the summer is still in full swing, it’s certainly not too soon to score a deal on some gear to ready you, the kids, or otherwise for next semester. The retailer has now launched another wide-ranging event across loads of product categories, but, perhaps even more so than previous sales, is squarely focusing in on tech. You will find some dorm-ready kitchen and home goods, but the real highlights at first glance are on the Apple gear, Samsung tablets, speakers, and smart TVs. Head below for a closer look at this year’s early Best Buy Back to School sale.

Best Buy Back to School sale – Apple

This year’s Best Best Buy Back to School sale features some notable Apple gear deals starting with the return of all-time low pricing on the previous M2 13-inch MacBook Air at $799 with select colorways also matched at Amazon. But you’ll also find the latest M3 model back down at the Prime Day price for My Best Buy Plus members alongside previous-generation iPad models starting from $250, the new 2024 Beats Solo 4 headphones within $10 of the best price ever, and more.

Best Buy Back to School sale – Smart speakers, TVs, and more

Browse through the rest of the Best Buy Back to School sale right here and here for a look at even more of the deals on tap this year.

