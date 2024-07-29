Workout-ready Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds down to $140 for today only (Reg. $200)

After serving some solid deals over the last few days on a many of our favorite gear, Woot is now back with another impressive deal that drops the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds to $139.99 shipped. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Granted the deal is only applicable on black and white colorways, it’s still one of the lowest prices we have tracked for what is regularly a $200 pair of earbuds that’s down to just $140 today with a 30% or $60 discount. This deal won’t be live for a long time and is selling out quick, so be sure to grab a pair at a solid price while you can. These earbuds are currently fetching $160 (down from $200) on Amazon, where it has never dropped below $150.

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds feature Apple’s H1 chip, and they also offer most of the important features you get with Apple’s AirPods Pro. You get support for active noise canceling, spatial audio, and adaptive EQ, among other things. The highlight of these earbuds, however, is their lightweight design, which makes them comfortable to wear for longer duration. They come with integrated wingtip for a secure fit and are also IPX4-rated, meaning you don’t have to worry about rain or sweat.

If you are looking for more deals on headphones, then be sure to swing by our best headphones deals hub that’s frequently updated with latest and the best deals around.

Beats Fit Pro features:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability

Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games

Three distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ

Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds

