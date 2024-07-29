Rare offer knocks the epic Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition to $150, or main game at $50 + more

Joining the amazing $200 price drop we are now tracking on PlayStation VR2 (this is the best price ever just before official PC support debuts next month) as well as offers on PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony and various official retailers have now launched a wide-ranging PS5 game summer sale we touched on over the weekend. You’ll find some highlights from the sale waiting down below, but we are now tracking a super rare deal on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition at $149.99 shipped. This regularly $230 package is an epic one, including the main game alongside loads of extras: SteelBook display case, 19-inch Collector’s Edition statue, 10 unique in-game suits, all of the Miles Morales’ Digital Deluxe Edition suits, extra in-game skill points, and a whole lot more. It’s rare to see this readily available never mind on sale. And if the collector’s bundle is a bit much for you, we are tracking an equally as rare deal on the main game via Amazon down at $49.99 shipped from the usual $70. Head below for more of the now live PlayStation Summer Sale deals.
PlayStation Summer Sale now live!
***Here’s the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 at $350
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $20 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered $40 (Reg. $50)
- MLB The Show 24 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop$8 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $7 (Reg. $16)
- Collection of Mana $16 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana $12 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION $25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Square Enix Summer Sale up to 50% off
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- DuckTales: Remastered $4 (Reg. $15)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $10 (Reg. $30)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth from $20 (Reg. $60+)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from $23 (Reg. $70)
- Callisto Protocol $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 $55 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $30 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- South Park: Snow Day $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage PS4 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!