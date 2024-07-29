Rare offer knocks the epic Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition to $150, or main game at $50 + more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSonyMarvel
From $50

Joining the amazing $200 price drop we are now tracking on PlayStation VR2 (this is the best price ever just before official PC support debuts next month) as well as offers on PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony and various official retailers have now launched a wide-ranging PS5 game summer sale we touched on over the weekend. You’ll find some highlights from the sale waiting down below, but we are now tracking a super rare deal on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition at $149.99 shipped. This regularly $230 package is an epic one, including the main game alongside loads of extras: SteelBook display case, 19-inch Collector’s Edition statue, 10 unique in-game suits, all of the Miles Morales’ Digital Deluxe Edition suits, extra in-game skill points, and a whole lot more. It’s rare to see this readily available never mind on sale. And if the collector’s bundle is a bit much for you, we are tracking an equally as rare deal on the main game via Amazon down at $49.99 shipped from the usual $70. Head below for more of the now live PlayStation Summer Sale deals.

PlayStation Summer Sale now live!

***Here’s the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 at $350

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

Amazon

