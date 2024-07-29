Rare offer knocks the epic Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition to $150, or main game at $50 + more

Joining the amazing $200 price drop we are now tracking on PlayStation VR2 (this is the best price ever just before official PC support debuts next month) as well as offers on PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony and various official retailers have now launched a wide-ranging PS5 game summer sale we touched on over the weekend. You’ll find some highlights from the sale waiting down below, but we are now tracking a super rare deal on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition at $149.99 shipped. This regularly $230 package is an epic one, including the main game alongside loads of extras: SteelBook display case, 19-inch Collector’s Edition statue, 10 unique in-game suits, all of the Miles Morales’ Digital Deluxe Edition suits, extra in-game skill points, and a whole lot more. It’s rare to see this readily available never mind on sale. And if the collector’s bundle is a bit much for you, we are tracking an equally as rare deal on the main game via Amazon down at $49.99 shipped from the usual $70. Head below for more of the now live PlayStation Summer Sale deals.

PlayStation Summer Sale now live!

