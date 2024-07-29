First post-launch deal knocks Lexar’s new 2TB 2,000MB/s ARMOR 700 portable SSD for iPhone, iPad, more to $180

We are now tracking a deal that drops Lexar’s fairly new 2TB ARMOR 700 portable SSD in Dark Blue to $179.98 shipped on Amazon. This SSD debuted carrying a $250 price tag in June, and it has mostly been fetching $200 since then. Today’s deal, however, lands as the first post-launch discount, marking it down to $180. This is the lowest price we have tracked for it since we reported its launch deal, and the same SSD is currently fetching $200 at B&H.

The ARMOR 700 is Lexar’s rugged portable SSD that slots in as one of the fastest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drives with read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. As highlighted in our Tested with 9To5Toys hands-on review, this SSD supports Apple Pro Res recordings, meaning you can shoot up to 4K 60FPS footage with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max directly to the drive. This one’s a great alternative to MagSafe SSD enclosures like the $33 Qwiizlab Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure that makes you fetch and install a separate 2230 SSD. The ARMOR 700 is built to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls, and it also carries an IP66 rating to protect against both dust and water. Its compact form-factor makes it easy to carry around, and it also comes with 256-bit AES encryption, a USC-C and USB-A all-in-one cable, and more.

If you are looking for more alternatives, then we’re also tracking a $35 discount on Lexar’s 1TB SL500 portable SSD that’s down to $95 from its usual price of $130 on Amazon. Additionally, Samsung’s T7 portable SSD is also down to just $72 from its usual price of $119 right now. It’s not as a fast as Lexar’s ARMOR 700 SSD, but still good enough for those who just want to stock up on some storage.

Lexar ARMOR 700 portable SSD features:

  • Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of 2000MB/s max read/write speeds for accelerated data transfers
  • Rated IP66 to protect against both water and dust
  • Rugged design is built to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls
  • Stays cool even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed
  • Includes Lexar DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption advanced security solution
  • Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, gaming consoles, iPhone 15 series, and more
  •  Includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables

