Take charge of temp fluctations at home with two Govee E-Ink smart hygrometers at $17.50 (Reg. $32)

The official Govee storefront over at Amazon is now offering at 2-pack of its E-Ink Smart Hygrometers for $17.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 45% off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $32, you’re looking at an impressive discount that amounts to more than $14 off. Today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked just once before. At less than $9 each, this is an affordable way to keep tabs on the climate in your space. You can learn about what these hygrometers are capable of when you keep on reading down below.

Take charge of heating and cooling fluctuations in your home with these indoor hygrometers from Govee. Having personally used hygrometers like this in the past, I can attest to just how handy it is to ballpark how much I need to open or close vents to keep temperatures just a couple of degrees or less apart between rooms. One of the best smart features includes a 20-day temperature measurement history that’s backed up online alongside 2 years of offline data that resides in the Govee app. These measurements can be viewed on a chart in the Govee app, making it easy to spot patterns. Each hygrometer is outfitted with an E-ink display that bolsters visibility, even when viewed in direct sunlight.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in some other smart home discounts we’ve spotted lately. For instance, right now you can snag this 4-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs for $23. A price that ushers in a new low and works out to just $5.50 per plug.

GoveeLife E-Ink Smart Hygrometer features:

Easy to Read Ink Display: GoveeLife Bluetooth Thermometer Hygrometer uses electronic ink screen which paper-like reading brings clear & comfortable view. Suitable for the elderly and children.

1 Year Replaceble Bettery: with low battery consumption, the digital thermometer hygrometer bettery life is up to 1 year, and real-time battery display reminds to replace battery in time to avoid any possible loss of records(Bettery Included).

Stay Connected Your Home Range: With stable Bluetooth connection via GoveeHome App, you can easily monitor temperature and humidity data in real-time all home range and without any WiFi Interference.

