At just $5.50 each, good luck beating this 4-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs (New low, 34% off)

You can now find the official Linkind storefront at Amazon offering a 4-pack of its Matter Smart Plugs for $22.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. Throughout the first half of the year you would have needed to spend around $50 or more for this set of smart plugs. That being said, over the last couple months prices have been closer to $35, so we’ll play it safe and use that price for comparison. Bearing that in mind, you’re looking at over 34% in savings. Even better, a new all-time low that drops these to roughly $5.50 per plug. Learn more about these down below.

It doesn’t matter if you want to easily toggle a lamp, heater, fan, or something entirely different, these smart plugs will do the trick. Thanks to Matter support, they’re about as platform agnostic as can be, allowing you to use them with Apple Home, Google Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, and the list goes on. As mentioned earlier, this deal works out to about $5.50 per plug, which is notable for most smart plugs, let alone models that support Matter.

Folks that want an outdoor smart plug can still grab TP-Link’s dual-outlet Matter offering at $24. Usually priced at $35, this deal ushers in more than 31% of savings. And while we’re talking TP-Link, you won’t want to miss out on two of its pan and tilt smart cameras at $17.50 each. Drop by our smart home guide to see if anything else catches your eye.

Linkind Matter Smart Plug features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices.

Once you’ve set up your Matter-certified devices on your LAN, they’ll be able to communicate with each other directly, using the Matter protocol. This means that if your home internet connection goes offline, your Matter-certified devices will still be able to communicate and be controlled within your LAN, without relying on the internet or cloud services.

Use the app to turn electronics on before you arrive home and off after you leave, no matter where you are. Using the smart plug that work with alexa manage your power usage and save money.

