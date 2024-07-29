L.L. Bean cuts up to 50% off new markdowns including pullovers, shorts, jackets, shoes, more

L.L. Bean offers up to 50% off new markdowns including pullovers, shorts, jackets, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Airlight Knit Pullover that’s marked down to $55, which is $20 off the original rate. This pullover is available in five color options and the material is infused with stretch to promote comfort. This style can be worn year-round with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. With nearly 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Fleece Pullover $55 (Orig. $69)
- Driver’s Shirt Traditional Fit Henley $55 (Orig. $70)
- Airlight Knit Pullover $55 (Orig. $75)
- Bean’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket $100 (Orig. $119)
- UPF 50+ Knit Shorts $40 (Orig. $55)
- And even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Fleece Pullover $75 (Orig. $99)
- Bean’s Sherpa Fleece Long Vest $49 (Orig. $99)
- Airlight Knit Pullover $50 (Orig. $74)
- Wellie Sport Rubber Chelsea Boots $65 (Orig. $109)
- Mountain Pile Fleece Coat $119 (Orig. $149)
- And even more deals…
