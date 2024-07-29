L.L. Bean cuts up to 50% off new markdowns including pullovers, shorts, jackets, shoes, more

L.L. Bean offers up to 50% off new markdowns including pullovers, shorts, jackets, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Airlight Knit Pullover that’s marked down to $55, which is $20 off the original rate. This pullover is available in five color options and the material is infused with stretch to promote comfort. This style can be worn year-round with shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. With nearly 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!