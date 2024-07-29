Wrap your M2 iPad Air in Native Union’s classic magnetic canvas folio with string closure at $40 (33% off)

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering its W.F.A iPad Folio for Apple’s 11-inch new M2 iPad Air at $39.99 shipped in all three colorways. You’ll also find these cases marked down to the same price for the 13-inch model. Regularly $60, this is 33% off, the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. It should also be said these cases will work with Apple’s previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models as well. 

As I have said in the past, there’s just something about the design sensibilities Native Union infuses into its accessories that are super appealing to me. There’s a sort of nice blend between minimalism and something that reminds me of a high-fashion brand – the W.F.A exemplifies this nicely. 

These cases are crafted with a recycled microfiber lining and a water-repellent coated canvas for a touch of visual interest, disability, and extra protection in case of mishaps. The classic button-and-string envelope closure attaches to the back of the case with a fashionable black tab of sorts to work alongside the magnetic system. The string fixture can also be used to hold your Apple Pencil in place as well. 

Here’s more details on the recycled materials used:

Made better for the Earth with 100% recycled polyester (rPET) made from plastic bottles & refined accents made of 75% recycled leather

Prefer something to show off your M2 iPad Air’s colorway? ESR’s clear case is down at just $9 today. 

Native Union W.F.A iPad Folio features:

  • Designed to enhance life on-the-go with your iPad, featuring a button-and-string envelope design for a classic touch to your everyday tech
  • Intentionally constructed for enhanced comfort. The foldable front cover elevates your iPad at ergonomic angles for typing, sketching, hands-free viewing & more.
  • Built-in magnets snap on effortlessly to your iPad to keep it aligned & securely in place, both while on the move & when in use.

