Show off and protect your A14, M1, or M2 iPad Air with ESR’s clear case at only $9 (Amazon low, 31% off)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official ESR storefront offering its 11-inch iPad Air Clear Case for $8.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Don’t have Prime? Checking out with $35 or more will nail down free shipping. Commonly sold for $13, you’re looking at an impressive 31% discount that makes an already affordable iPad Air case even more tantalizing. Today’s markdown matches the all-time low we’ve tracked just once before, and it was a Prime exclusive discount, while this one is available to everyone. Compatible with A14 Bionic, M1, and M2 models, this versatile case is ready to protect the three most recent iterations of iPad Air. Continue reading to learn more.

Unlike iPad Pro, Apple’s iPad Air lineup features a wide variety of color options that are nice to show off. This clear case will let you do that without adding much bulk. You’ll find cutouts throughout that ensure speakers, ports, and the camera remain accessible. ESR touts that this case supports magnetically charging an Apple Pencil. A matte finish reduces fingerprints, as well.

Easily top off your iPad Air when you pick up this 3-port 100W GaN charger at only $27. With a discount that takes 40% off, this is an offer that’s definitely worth checking out. And if you want more ports, have a look at Spigen’s ArcDock GaN III USB-C Charging Station for $35. It doesn’t quite offer as much power, topping out at 65W, but an additional port and a bit of added reach could be more important to some.

ESR 11-inch iPad Air Clear Case features:

Precise cutouts allow full access to speakers, ports, and camera; easy-to-press button covers keep out dust

Lightweight back-only design protects your iPad without adding bulk

Flexible rubber-like material offers maximum durability and won’t leave scratches on your iPad

Clear matte look keeps the logo visible and fingerprints off

