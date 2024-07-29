My favorite budget-friendly Glorious gaming mouse just dropped to $25 on Amazon (50% off)

Over at Amazon, we are now tracking a deal that drops the Glorious Model D- (Minus) wired gaming mouse in white to $24.99 shipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This particular gaming mouse has been fetching $50 for a while now, with frequent drops to $35 over the last few months. Today’s deal, however, shaves 50% or $25 off its usual $50 price to mark one of the lowest price we’ve tracked for it on Amazon. The mouse in both glossy and matte white are currently discounted, and they’re both fetching full $50 on Glorious’ official site where they are rarely discounted.

The Model D- is one of the more affordable gaming mouse in Glorious’ lineup, and it’s a great pick for anyone who looking to buy a reliable gaming mouse without spending a fortune. The Model D- weighs 61 grams and comes with a Pixart 3360 sensor with support for up to 12,000 DPI. This wired gaming mouse has a honeycomb shell with an ergonomic design, and you also get two additional buttons on the side, along with things like a braided cable, PTFE feet, and more.

This is one of my favorite gaming mouse that’s been serving me well for over three years now as a solid companion. In fact, I’ve also had the Model O- in matte white in my possession for a few years now, both of which have been extremely reliable for my gaming sessions. They’ve helped me climb to one of the top ranks in multiple FPS games, and I’ve literally spent hundreds of hours gaming with them. The Model O- is also discounted right now on Amazon, along with a couple of other items as highlighted below.

Notable deals on other Glorious gaming mouse:

Glorious Model D- wired gaming mouse features:

Size & style: Ergonomic lightweight mouse for gaming. Built for speed, control, and comfort, with optimal weight and high durability. Ideal for Medium and Large hands.

Ultra Flexible Cable: Our ‘Ascended’ Paracord is so light it produces drag-free use. The ultimate wired mouse with the feel of a wireless gaming mouse.

Mouse Feet: The Glorious Skates are 100% pure Virgin PTFE that will glide like blades on ice, giving you perfect control even at the highest speeds.

Optimized for competitive gaming: Pixel perfect tracking, zero mouse acceleration, no more spinouts, 1000 Hz polling rate, less than 0.7mm lift-off distance. Click/scroll speed, 6 buttons with macro support, and more.

A Model for every hand: The Model D is an ambidextrous mouse for Medium to Large hands that use Claw, Fingertip, or Palm grip. The Model D- is for the same gripstyles, but Medium and small hands. The Model D is an ergonomic mouse, for Medium to Large hands, mostly suited for Palm or Claw grip, due to a higher midsection. The Model D- is for Medium to Small hands, mostly suited for Palm or Claw grip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!