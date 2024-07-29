Nothing’s new semi-translucent ANC Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT-support back down to $129

The latest flagship Nothing Ear wireless earbuds just debuted back in April and we are now tracking the second chance to save. Over on Amazon you can score the black Nothing Ear set down at $129 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This deal comes by way of the trusted Essential Tech storefront with solid reviews and fulfillment via Amazon to the drop the new ChatGPT-ready buds back to the lowest price we have tracked since release.

Not only do they deliver integrated ChatGPT voice assistance when connected to the Nothing X app on the brand’s smartphones, but you’re also landing onboard noise cancelling tech in a pair of buds we dubbed “one of the best series of earbuds in recent memory.” The Smart Noise Cancelling tech here delivers up to 45dB active noise cancellation that’s “1.8x stronger than Ear (2)” alongside support for 24 bit/96 kHz with LDAC via compatible sources and 40.5 hours of battery life with the charging case.

All of which it baked into one of the more interesting designs in the industry. There’s something about the sort of retro-modern vibe here, translucent touches, and an overall look and feel that’s separates itself from the sea of AirPods clones we see out there these days.

Get a closer look in launch coverage.

Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds features:

Smart Noise Cancelling: Nothing but the music. Nothing ear wireless earbuds with up to 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Ear features our most effective and intelligent noise cancelling powers yet. Now 1.8x stronger than Ear (2). Ear automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it. So you receive the best possible noise cancellation

Clear voice technology: HiRes Wireless Audlio, Nothing Ear buds supports high resolution streaming over Bluetooth. The result is powerfully pure audio with no quality damage. Just how the artistintended.

ChatGPT, Integrated: Ask, listen and learn from ChatGPT on-the-go. A first-of-its-kind integration, made for your Nothing ecosystem. Use your voice to access ChatGPT on Ear and Ear (a), wherever you are. Setup via the Nothing X app. Get the answers you need faster, and at your fingertips. Text, voice or image search right from your home screen (Only on Nothing earbuds when connected to Nothing phones.)

