Samsung’s 2024 EVO microSD cards with 10-yr. warranties see first deals: 256GB $25, 512GB $45, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
From $25
Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD Memory Card

Deals on microSD cards have been light across 2024. We have seen and featured some solid offers, but they haven’t exactly been abundant like year’s past. Amazon, however, is now offering its first notable price drop on the 2024 edition of Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD Memory Card down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model first landed on Amazon back in March with upgraded speeds from the previous iteration at 160MB/s to deliver a mid-tier option with pricing to match. This is the lowest we have ever tracked on this $30 card, landing on par with the discount you’ll find straight from Samsung right now – the 512GB and 1TB variants are also on sale there right now at $44.99 and $89.99 respectively.  

We came away impressed with the previous-generation EVO models in our hands-on review, and the new edition is really just more of the same cranked up to 160MB/s. While that’s not as fast as the more pricey PRO Ultimate models, it is still well more than enough for mainstream users looking to bring some extra storage capacity to smartphones, gaming systems, cameras, and more. 

Along with the upgraded speeds and wide compatibility, you’ll find industry-standard V2 app loading tech alongside Samsung’s 10-year warranty and 6-proof protection against the elements – it is “tough enough to take on anything; With protection covering everything from water to extreme temperatures— it can handle wear and tear.”

It also ships with the SD adapter for use in the larger format readers, be it on cameras, your Thunderbolt dock, or otherwise. 

Samsung 2024 EVO Select microSD features:

Your microSD card includes a Samsung adapter that works with your computer, handheld gaming console, tablet or camera—and virtually any device with an SD card slot; Transfer files with no fuss— and no need to hunt for extra tech. The EVO Select is ready to save real-time moments with ultrafast transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s; Transfer everything instantly and capture each memory as it comes with an SD that keeps up with your real life. Save every second in mere minutes with storage capacities ranging from 64GB to 1TB; It’s always reliable with the right amount of space to fit your lifestyle, so you can hold on to the things that matter most. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Get plenty of reach with Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cord...
Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Da...
Native Union’s classic genuine leather Apple AirT...
Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (...
Clean smarter not harder with Roborock’s S8 Pro U...
Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS...
Play your cards right with this ESR magnetic wallet at ...
Android game and app price drops: Actraiser, Secret of ...
Load more...
Show More Comments