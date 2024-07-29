Save up to $220 on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting from $1,050

As part of its now live Back to School sale, Best Buy is offering some solid price drops on the Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to $220 in savings. While you will find the entry-level 256GB model matched directly from Samsung, pricing across the entire lineup now breaks down as follows via Best Buy: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB at $1,049.99, the 512GB model at $1,169.99, and the 1TB configuration at $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200, $1,320, and $1,620 respectively, this is up to $220 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Only once this year have we seen them go for less, with pricing starting from the $1,000 mark during the limited-time Samsung summer sale, but today’s deals are otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked across 2024.

This is Samsung’s largest Galaxy Tab S9 featuring the 14.6-inch AMOLED 2x display with a 2960×1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by at Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it also houses an integrated 11,200mAh battery and expandable microSD storage as well as Face recognition and fingerprint scanning security joined by the included S Pen for sketching and note-taking action.

AI-based features sit alongside support for Google’s Circle to Search as well – “quickly search for just about anything you see on your Tab — all without switching apps — using Circle to Search with Google”

While there was a chance the S10 lineup appeared alongside the new foldables and Galaxy Buds, they didn’t make an appearance at this year’s July Samsung Unpacked this year. The S9 remains the flagship tablet int he brand’s lineup and will still be a more than relevant tablet computing experience for, at the very least, another year, whether the new models launch or not. Considering how strong Samsung’s trade-in program has been as of late, you can always leverage the S9 to score a huge deal on the latest models when they finally arrive too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features:

With great power comes great productivity. Backed by our mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a long-lasting battery that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra redefines how you conquer your to-do list. With the ultra-large 14.6″ screen, you can work like a boss. There’s enough space to open and toggle between multiple windows and collaborate with teammates over video chat.

