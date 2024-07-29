Save $328 on this EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch self-propelled mower and 580 CFM blower combo at new $571 low

Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower and 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower combo for $571.25 shipped. Normally going for $899, this combo has only seen one previous discount in 2024 so far, which took costs down to the former $600 low earlier in the month. Today you’ll be able to save $328 on this package as it comes in as a 36% markdown, landing it at a new all-time low.

This combination bundle is here to provide you with reliable lawncare support, with the 56V mower giving you 65 minutes of runtime with the two provided 4.0Ah batteries. It sports a 21-inch cutting deck that more easily maneuvers around your yard thanks to the self-propulsion system, while also offering six cutting height positions ranging from 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It’s been given an IPX4 weather-resistant build with a 3-in-1 functionality for mulching, rear-bag collection, or side discharging – plus, a push-button start for simplicity as well as LED headlights for early-morning and late-night jobs. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger to reach 225 to 580 CFM, with an ergonomic design for more comfortable operation and is ultimately “four times quieter than gas blowers.”

EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V lawn mower and 580 CFM leaf blower:

Bundle includes the cordless lawn mower, (2) 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries, 550W charger, and cordless leaf blower

Mower delivers up to 65 minutes runtime on a single charge when used with the two included EGO 56V 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries

Six cutting height positions, adjustable from 1.5 to 4 inches with a single lever

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

High-efficiency brushless motors deliver long runtimes, low vibration, and lifelong durability

Blower variable speed control dial delivers 225-580 CFM to power through heavy debris

