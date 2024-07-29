Score a classic Timex Waterbury chronograph watch at just $94 today (Save $85)

Finding a good watch to replace your existing one or adding a new one to your collection can be a bit tricky due to the sheer number of options, but we just found a classic timepiece with timeless looks and a solid price to match. You can now score a Timex Waterbury chronograph watch at $94.10 shipped on Amazon. This deal offers an impressive $85 discount on a watch that regularly fetches $179. This model has seen several discounts over the last few days since it saw its first significant drop to $109 last month, but it’s now back to its lowest price of $94 from a few days ago. It’ll cost you a full $179 if you buy it directly from Timex right now.

The piece that’s discounted today features a 42mm stainless steel case with an 8-inch black-colored strap that’s attached with a quick-release mechanism to let you effortlessly swap it out for a different one. This chronograph watch with a silver-tone dial has a date window at 4 o’clock, and it’s also water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming, snorkelling, diving, and surfing.

We’ve been tracking some solid deals on a lot of Timex watches lately, so be sure to stay locked in to our fashion deals hub to be among the first ones to know when they’re discounted. If you’re on the hunt for a smartwatch that looks and feels like one of the these classics in hand, then check out the Amazfit GTR 4 that’s still down to $140 from its usual price of $200. If you can spend a bit more money, then there’s also the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $279, which is down from its usual price of $400.

Timex Waterbury Traditional watch features:

The main advantage of a chronograph is its stopwatch function, allowing you to measure elapsed time accurately and with ease.

No need to worry about scratches, corrosion, rust, and daily wear and tear. The stainless-steel case ensures your watch remains as handsome as the day you got it.

The smooth gain leather strap is sourced from the Leather Working Group, a global, member-led non-profit organization dedicated to minimizing the environmental impact of leather production.

This watch is suitable for swimming, snorkelling, poolside diving or surfing. It is not suitable for scuba diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while underwater.

A chronograph watch provides the added functionality of a stopwatch. By using the two pushers, you can start, stop, and reset this function.

