Just $5 scores this multi-angle aluminum foldable stand for your iPad (Save 64%)

The official LISEN store over at Amazon is now offering its multi-angle aluminum foldable tablet stand for $4.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% coupon is clipped. Those without a Prime subscription will need to check out with $35 or more in their cart to avoid shipping fees. This particular tablet stand with a $22 original list price has been fetching $14 since December last year. Today’s deal drops it further by $9 with an impressive 64% discount, marking one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

The LISEN tablet stand is good to hold tablets with up to a 15.9-inch display, meaning it’s perfect for even those with Apple’s latest 13-inch iPad Pro model. It’s a sturdy stand that’s made out of aluminum, and it let’s you adjust both its height and the viewing angle. It also has a foldable design that makes it easier to carry around or neatly tuck it away when not in use. The stand is strong enough to hold up to “40kgs of weight,” which goes to show how sturdy it is, and it also comes with an Allen wrench in case the adjustments become loose over time.

If you are looking for more accessories to add to your desk, then don’t miss this 3-port GaN charger with up to 100W output at just $27 today. If that’s not enough, then there’s also a 4-port GaN charger on sale today at $35 courtesy of the Spigen storefront on Amazon.

LISEN multi-angle foldable table stand features:

  • Folds flat for travel and holds whatever angles you need, Sturdy Durable Easy to Store and Compact 4.0in-15.9in Electronic Devices iPad Stand for Desk Home Offices: We analyzed other competitors that had very many tablets fall problems, so made product upgrades. Using the high-cost material one-piece design, all-metal alloy base, and innovative adjustment locking mechanism, 100% solution to the other first-generation of tablet stand holder instability and adjustment slippage problem
  • Height and angle adjustable Additional Gifts Bridge Screw Adjustment Truss Rod, Always Keep Extended Stable, Adjustable Height and angle: Other Normal low-quality foldable tablet holders after several months adjust joints maybe become loose. LISEN 2024 upgrade aluminum iPad holder Stand office desk accessories, the bottom of the free bridge screw adjustment truss rod, and The locking mechanism can be adjusted freely when you feel it is too loose or too tight
  • Extremely Sturdy & Stable with Heavier & Wider Base, Safe & Secure with Anti-Slip Design. Bigger & Thicker Compatible 4.0in-15.9in Devices [Won’t Slip Off] aluminum alloy desk accessories & workspace organizers. Quality tested Ultra-strong support without falling even vigorous shaking of the desktop. All aluminum alloy weighted base comes with soft silicone non-slip and protects your desktop, military-grade material LISEN brand quality certification, free hands enjoy life portable monitor stand

