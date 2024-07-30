AirPods Pro 2 now back down to $180 if you missed out on Prime Day folks (Reg. $249)

Just after seeing the AirPods 2 drop back down to $70 late yesterday afternoon, you can now land a set of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $179.99 shipped. This deal is now live at Amazon and as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, which may very well mean it will be live through today only. Regularly $249, this is $69 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $11 of the Prime Day offer to make for a notable chance to land a set at a solid discount if you missed out a couple weeks ago.

Is now a good time to buy AirPods?

With prices like those we are tracking now right now, it’s generally hard to go wrong. The regularly $129 pair of AirPods 2 is now down at $70, or within $1 of the 2024 low – you’ll be waiting a long while before the new releases drop this low. As for the AirPods Pro 2, you’re looking at essentially the second-best price of the year (or within $1), and a deal basically on par with the best we have seen across 2024 outside of some YMMV offers and the limited-time Prime Day offer at $169. Scoring a set at $180 is a solid buy.

When are the new AirPods getting released?

The other question that comes into play is when the new AirPods are going to show up. Again, you’ll be waiting around for a while to land a deal on any of those, unless you have plenty of gear to trade-in against them or have some Apple credit in your pocket. But here’s what we know: All signs point to new AirPods 4 coming later this year with two different variants, as detailed in our report on 9to5Mac. But it appears it’s going to be a much longer wait than that for the pro-grade replacements.

As of right now, it looks as though AirPods Max will remain the same, just with an upgrade to USB-C from the current Lightning connector they sport right now later in 2024.

And when it comes to AirPods Pro 3, or the new AirPods Pro, the current sentiment among our experts, leaked data, and rumors suggests the new pro-grade Apple in-ear headphones won’t land until 2025. This likely means the first straight up cash discounts won’t hit until the big shopping seasons deeper into 2025 at best – they are said to have an updated design, a new chip at the center of the operation, and updated health features.

Get a complete breakdown of the future AirPods roadmap over on 9to5Mac.

Today’s deal lands you the latest set of flagship Apple AirPods Pro 2 with a solid price drop and all of the standout features that have made them such a popular tech accessory the world over – active noise cancellation, the U1 chip-powered Apple Find My location tracking action, Hey Siri voice commands, up to 30 hours of listening time.

As we have already detailed this year, we still very much think they are a special set of earbuds and with the latest feature updates Apple announced at WWDC this year – Voice Isolation to improve call quality, the ability to communicate with Siri without even saying anything (you can nod and shake your head), and updates to personalized spatial audio – will remain so for some time.

Here’s all of the new features coming to AirPods this year and details on the latest firmware update.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

