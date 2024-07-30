Amazon low strikes Anker’s Motion 100 Bluetooth speaker, now $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

The official Anker storefront at Amazon is now offering its Soundcore Motion 100 Bluetooth Speaker in black or green for $39.99 shipped. With a regular price of $60 (or higher), you’re looking at a notable 33% discount or $20 in savings that is now up for grabs. Until now, we’ve only seen this discount made available to Prime members through exclusive pricing. Today that all changes though, with the all-time low now being accessible to all Amazon shoppers. Keep on reading to learn more about what this speaker offers.

With 20 watts of stereo sound, this Bluetooth speaker from Anker is ready to amplify your favorite music, podcasts, and more. In terms of battery life, you can anticipate up to 12 hours of playback time. It boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means that it can withstand submersion in about 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. While this is unlikely to happen, it could very easily get splashed when near a pool or rained on when out and about. Thanks to this rating, you can rest a bit easier when accidents happen.

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful, I highly recommend you check out my recent review of Tribit StormBox 2. It steps things up from 20W to 34W and has become my favorite Bluetooth speaker. You can read my thoughts, see some real-world photos, and more in the review right here. And for those times when you would rather listen using earbuds, check out Beats Studio Buds at just $70 Prime shipped.

Anker Soundcore Motion 100 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wireless Hi-Res Audio: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound quality, bringing your favorite tunes to life like never before.

Ultra-Portable: Designed for life on the move, Motion 100 portable speaker’s compact size and built-in strap make it easy to carry with you wherever you go.

Stereo Sound with 2 Full Range Drivers: Feel the music come alive with powerful and punchy stereo sound.

Customizable 9-Band Pro EQ: With the 9-band equalizer, you can tailor the sound to suit your personal preferences or the acoustics of your space.

IPX7 Waterproof: Whether you’re by the pool or at the beach, keep listening without limitations thanks to the IPX7 waterproof rating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!