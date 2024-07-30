Regularly up to $150 Beats Studio Buds are now down at $70 Prime shipped today

While we are still tracking a solid price drop on the newer Beats Studio Buds+ with the sweet translucent case at $129.99 shipped from the usual $180, Woot’s Summer Edition headphones sale is serving up a major discount on the standard Beats Studio Buds at $69.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $150 pair of wireless earbuds that is currently selling for $100 over at Amazon. Today’s deal lands at $10 under the best price we have tracked this year to deliver a frankly quite impressive discount. The only thing here is they do not ship in retail packaging. However, they are in “BRAND NEW condition,” and still come with the “original 1-year Apple Warranty” with AppleCare eligibility.

The only price we can find for less is the Best Buy refurbished Geek Squad listing at $64.99 shipped that ship with a 90-day warranty.

That means you’re landing a set of wireless earbuds with a 1-year Apple warranty that deliver active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for letting outside noise in. That’s alongside up to 24 hours of listening time and an IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistant design or $70. Not bad…Not bad at all.

They are ready for use with both iOS and Android devices out of the box as well.

Prefer to go with AirPods instead? We are once again tracking near-Prime Day pricing on AirPods 2 at $70 and the latest AirPods Pro 2 have now dropped back to $180 from the usual $249 price tag for what will likely be today only.

Beats Studio Buds features:

Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound

Control your sound with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode

Three soft ear tip sizes for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimum acoustic seal

Up to 8 hours of listening time (up to 24 hours combined with pocket-sized charging case)

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via built-in microphones

