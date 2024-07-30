Belkin’s Apple Watch power bank charges your iPhone and wearable anywhere at $77 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBelkin
Reg. $100 $77
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank for $77.12 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 23% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also a relatively rare deal as well – this model saw a few slight drops that barely moved the needle since release before falling to $80 in the spring of this year, and now to a new Amazon all-time low. This model is also currently out of stock directly on the Belkin website. Head below for more details.

There are more affordable ways to charge your Apple gear and wearable on-the-go – you’ll find all sorts of budget brand models on Amazon for the price of a couple cups of coffee. I wouldn’t recommend or use many of those myself, but it is an option. With the Belkin BoostCharge Pro variant you’re landing a proper 10,000mAh power bank with a USB-C port that can charge just about anything alongside an integrated magnetic Apple Watch charger to juice up your Cupertino wearable anywhere, anytime. 

It can deliver “a fast wireless charge to your compatible Apple Watch 7.5W at the same time as you plug in your iPhone.” That’s alongside overcharge protection and pass-through tech so you can juice up your watch and the power bank at the same time if needs be. 

We are still tracking $100 price drops across the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup and you’ll find the rest of our charging deals waiting right here

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank features:

20W of Power Delivery lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes, and many other compatible devices at optimal speeds. Simultaneously charge your Apple watch and iPhone with the included USB-C cable. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14. Recharge your device with a fast-charging power bank with overcharge protection that is USB-IF certified for assured quality and compatibility that covers various devices, so you can always depend on your device being charged safely.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Belkin

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

This 8-in-1 5-foot power strip with USB-C and USB-A por...
Android game and app price drops: LEGO Bricktales, Towa...
Just $6.50 scores two fully-adjustable foldable smartph...
Wildly low price hits Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 desktop...
The battle begins anew with LEGO’s Super Mario Dr...
This $80 Bella 6-quart Pro Series Digital Air Fryer is ...
Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo Power Bank with integr...
Amazon’s Nautica Sale is live and offering up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments