Belkin’s Apple Watch power bank charges your iPhone and wearable anywhere at $77 low

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank for $77.12 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 23% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also a relatively rare deal as well – this model saw a few slight drops that barely moved the needle since release before falling to $80 in the spring of this year, and now to a new Amazon all-time low. This model is also currently out of stock directly on the Belkin website. Head below for more details.

There are more affordable ways to charge your Apple gear and wearable on-the-go – you’ll find all sorts of budget brand models on Amazon for the price of a couple cups of coffee. I wouldn’t recommend or use many of those myself, but it is an option. With the Belkin BoostCharge Pro variant you’re landing a proper 10,000mAh power bank with a USB-C port that can charge just about anything alongside an integrated magnetic Apple Watch charger to juice up your Cupertino wearable anywhere, anytime.

It can deliver “a fast wireless charge to your compatible Apple Watch 7.5W at the same time as you plug in your iPhone.” That’s alongside overcharge protection and pass-through tech so you can juice up your watch and the power bank at the same time if needs be.

We are still tracking $100 price drops across the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup and you’ll find the rest of our charging deals waiting right here.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank features:

20W of Power Delivery lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes, and many other compatible devices at optimal speeds. Simultaneously charge your Apple watch and iPhone with the included USB-C cable. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14. Recharge your device with a fast-charging power bank with overcharge protection that is USB-IF certified for assured quality and compatibility that covers various devices, so you can always depend on your device being charged safely.

