Belkin’s vibrant orange and earthy-color 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pads drop to $68 (Reg. $80)

While we have seen the original black model drop into the $50 and $55 range a few times, the newer vibrant orange and Sand colorways of the Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad have far fewer discounts. Regularly $80, Amazon is now offering both options down at $67.99 shipped to deliver the lowest prices we can find. We have seen both colorways drop to $60 once since releasing back in February, but today’s deal delivers the second-lowest price at within $8 of the Amazon all-time low.

Sometimes the flat form-factor can be both more handy and more aesthetically pleasing than the upright MagSafe charging stands. While you’re not getting the heads-up, StandBy-ready design here, they often times work better on end tables, entry-ways, and for throwing in your EDC for travel or to the office.

The BoostCharge Pro model we are featuring here today is of the 2-in-1 persuasion, providing a MagSafe landing pad for iPhone and an additional Qi pad for wireless earbuds and the like. The main MagSafe charger delivers the max 15W off certified power to your handset while the other side juices up AirPods and other Qi gear at the standard 5W.

Made of 72% post-consumer recycled content with a 2-year warranty in tow, this model stands out from the sea of black and white options out there to offer up a more unique solution for folks looking for something a little bit different. They also ship with a 5-foot USB-C cable to connect to your MacBook/PC, a wall adapter, or otherwise.

Head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional offers on charging gear including LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger and Spigen’s regularly $60 ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station at $35, among others.

Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge AirPods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!