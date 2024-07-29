LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger for iPhone 15 drops to $19 (New low, 36% off)

While you can still score ESR’s latest 15W Qi2 MagSafe car mount charger at its lowest price of $23, we just spotted another solid deal on a relatively more affordable alternative. Courtesy of the official LISEN storefront at Amazon, you can now find its 15W MagSafe car mount charger for $18.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% coupon has been clipped. This is regularly a $30 MagSafe car charger, which is now seeing a 10% coupon-activated discount on top of an already 30% discount for a 36% collective mark down. It is now down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

Unlike other car mount chargers that sit on a car’s vent and block the airflow, this LISEN MagSafe car mount charger features a design that extends out a few inches, allowing air to properly circulate throughout the car. Notably, its MagSafe support also let’s you quickly snap an iPhone 12 or newer either horizontally or vertically, and use it for navigation while it gets charged with up to 15W of power.

This, by the way, is not the only LISEN accessory that’s discounted right now, and we are also tracking another solid deal that drops LISEN’s multi-angle aluminum folding tablet stand to just $5 from its usual price of $14.

LISEN 15W MagSafe car mount charger features:

Expert Holder fit for MagSafe: Our Master Wireless Car Phone Charger with Non-blocking/Mag safe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With extension arm and free angle adjustment, they can create a comfortable ambience, or a vivid, bright and refreshing driving atmosphere – which suits your car best.

Pioneering Car-Mounted Marquee: This innovative device is designed to offer not only outstanding performance but also a unique and aesthetically pleasing experience for all users. It is a trailblazer, setting new standards in the industry and expanding the boundaries of what a car accessory can do. A pioneering product that seamlessly integrates MagSafe magnetic charging technology.

One-Click Release: Enjoy the convenience of one-click operation for easy phone placement and removal. No need to fret over complex installation steps, keeping you focused on your driving, LISEN magsafe 3 car mount fast charging Suitable for iPhone 14/12/13 series and other phones supporting MagSafe charging. We provide a one-stop solution to satisfy all your charging needs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!