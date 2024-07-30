This $80 Bella 6-quart Pro Series Digital Air Fryer is down at $35 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer down at $34.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (sign up right here for free). You’re looking at a regularly $80 countertop air fryer at $45 or more than 55% off the going rate. As any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, we are big fans of Best Buy’s daily air fryer deals. They often (just about always) offer up the lowest possible prices on air fryers in various sizes and color that undercut just about anything out there from a brand you would actually spend money on. Having said that, we can’t find a single 6-quart air fryer from any brand on Amazon at under $40 right now.

It is also relatively rare to see a white model go on sale – they tend to be the black and blue models. While many folks might prefer the black variants, if you have a more bright vibe going in your kitchen, today’s deal might be exactly what you need.

Alongside the 6-quart capacity, this model lands with a 1,500-watt heating system and adjustable temperature settings to deliver that crispy texture and the simple weeknight dinners any good air fryer should. Just note, there is also a digital touchscreen on this model to access quick one-touch presets for roasting, baking, air frying, French fries, and more.

It is capable of carrying up to 5 pounds of ingredients at a time, which is generally enough for an entire meal for a small family, complete sides dishes for get togethers, and days worth of solo meal prep. The dishwasher-safe and PFOA-free non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray round out the feature set here.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Feed the fam (a few friends, too!) with this Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Complete with a powerful heating system and large capacity to keep everyone full and keep the fun going. Bonus features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, and an auto shut-off for added safety.

