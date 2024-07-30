Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe portable cleaner tackles soiled carpets and upholstery for $100 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the popular Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, this particular model of Bissell’s carpet and upholstery cleaners has only seen four previous discounts so far in 2024. It started the year off with two repeating drops to $120 in January and February, with late-March cutting costs to $109 and April following suit by taking things further to the new $98 low. After being left out of the Prime Day savings event, its coming in today with a 29% markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – sitting just $2 above the all-time low from April.

Anyone with pets (or children for that matter) will tell you to expect occasional (or regular) accidents around the home and/or in your car. This portable spot cleaner from Bissell was specifically designed with all our fur babies in mind – whether its mud, urine, excrement, and more – your carpets and upholstery would likely thank you if it could. Powerful suction is combined along with a 48-ounce tank in order to flush the soiled area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking it all away. You’ll also be getting two 8-ounce trial-size bottles of the company’s stain and odor removers, as well as a 3-inch tough stain tool, a stain trapper tool, and the HydroRinse hose tool that can be used to rinse out your device’s hose after each use. Living by their motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of their products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

There’s also the non-pet focused BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner at $86, down from $125. Sporting much of the same features as the above model, you’re getting a similar 48-ounce tank here, but with some slight add-on differences. You’ll only be getting one 8-ounce trial-size bottle of Bissell’s Spot and Stain with Fabreze formula as well as a spraying crevice tool in place of the stain trapper tool.

Be sure to head over to our home goods hub for more similarly-minded cleaning supplies, or you can head to our smart home hub for devices that bring more smart functionality into your space – like the Samsung Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer bundle that includes free installation and haul-away services, as well as a free Jet 60 stick vacuum that is valued at $330.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner features:

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.Hose Length 4′.Power Rating : 3 Amps. Carry Handle : yes

POWERFUL SUCTION. Remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more.

PORTABLE and VERSATILE DESIGN. Easily clean multiple surfaces throughout the home.

LARGE TANK CAPACITY. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.

REMOVE PET ODORS. Remove difficult pet stains and odors with with the Pet Spot and Stain plus Pet Oxy Boost.

TOOLS and FORMULA INCLUDED. Comes with 3″ Tough Stain Tool, Stain Trapper Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, 8 oz trial-size PET Spot and Stain formula, and 8 oz trial-size PET OXY Boost.

MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING. For use on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!