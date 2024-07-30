Upgrade to Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ventless dryer at $2,199 ($2,529+ value)

Samsung is offering one of the best bundle deals we’ve seen on its Bespoke AI-supported All-in-One 5.3 Cubic-foot Ultra Capacity Electric Washer and Ventless Heat Pump Dryer for $2,199 shipped. Normally fetching $3,339, we saw it go as low as $1,600 at Costco for members back in June, with the second-best $2,000 price dropping from Best Buy at that same time – and which also matches today’s higher price tag. To sweeten the honey pot today, however, Samsung is offering additional bonuses when purchasing it direct from its site – free installation and haul-away services for your old unit as well as a free Jet 60 stick vacuum that is valued at $330 – giving you over $1,500 in savings when considering the installtion/haul-away fees on top of everything.

Samsung’s Bespoke combination washer/dryer unit comes ENERGY STAR certified with a sleek and streamlined look alongside AI-powered functionality that make laundry chores go by far faster with far less hassle. Sporting AI OptiWash and AI Optimal Dry programming, the unit can not only detect fabric types and just how soiled they are, but it also automatically adjusts its settings during cycles while optimizing itself to desirable levels as needed for your particular articles of clothing/fabrics.

There’s a large detergent tank with this model that holds and dispenses up to 47 loads of detergent, with a Flex One compartment for versatility, allowing 25 loads of detergent and 34 loads of softener. This is definitely one of the larger capacity holds we’ve seen among these all-in-one models, giving you far more time between the weeks to months (depending on how often you do laundry) before you’ll need to worry about refilling everything. Of course, we cannot mention this unit without touching on one of its standout features: the ventless design that lets you install it anywhere that fits your convenience as well as the dual-inverter heat pump tech that significantly enhances its energy efficiency. Plus, thanks to its AI, the system can even predict and estimate electricity costs and “reduce energy usage by up to 19%.” Head below to learn more.

Samsung Bespoke AI All-in-One Electric Washer/Ventless Dryer:

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ machine is the industry’s fastest and largest All-in-One Combo washer & dryer.¹

Easy installation with a 120V standard outlet. No dryer vent exhaust system needed.²

Ultra Capacity: 5.3 cu. ft. capacity All-in-One Combo washer and dryer. It washes and dries clothes in one machine in 98 minutes with the Super Speed cycle.*

