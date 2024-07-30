Chefman’s countertop Everything Maker & Pizza Oven plunges to $35 (Amazon low, 42% off)

Courtesy of Amazon, you can now pick up Chefman’s Everything Maker & Pizza Oven for $34.99 shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. Ordinarily priced at $60, you’re looking at 42% off thanks to a direct markdown that’s paired with the aforementioned coupon. Unsurprisingly, this delivers a new all-time low that easily beats out Amazon’s previous best that fell between $49-$50. Just looking at the photo above has made me hungry, but if you need further convincing, head below to learn more about this countertop appliance.

Skip the restaurant and affordably make delicious meals at home with this versatile appliance from Chefman. It rests on a countertop and is ready to cook everything from pizza to quesadillas, pancakes, and the list goes on. Reaching temps of up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s powerful enough to let you skip the oven while still crafting a tasty meal. The interior features a nonstick surface that aims to make cleanup a cinch.

Enjoy your meal outdoors with 4-piece patio set at just $110 shipped. This head-turning price beats out much of the competition and it’s great to have it sent directly to your home so you don’t have to worry about loading and unloading it from your vehicle. And when it comes time for cleanup, you’re bound to appreciate having Joseph Joseph’s premium stainless steel dish rack at the ready for $30. This marks the first notable discount to date, which amounts to 33% off.

Chefman Everything Maker & Pizza Oven features:

  • MAKE ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING: This all-in-one electric pizza oven is perfect for easy countertop cooking. It’s not just an indoor pizza oven; with one appliance, you get an omelette maker, pancake griddle, sandwich maker, tortilla press, and crepe maker!
  • HIGH-HEAT COOKING: The quick-heating electric skillets on the top and bottom reach a high of 428°F for that perfect crunch on pizza crust or to finish crisping the tortilla for a lunchtime quesadilla.
  • EASY CLEANUP AND REMOVAL: The nonstick pan makes removing crispy crust straightforward for any repeated cooking. Cleanup is also a breeze, just wipe any excess residue away with a damp cloth.

