First major Amazon price drop hits Joseph Joseph’s premium stainless steel dish rack at $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Expanding Dish Drying Rack for $29.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 or more to score free shipping. Typically sold for $45, you’re looking at over 33% off or $15 in savings. Best of all, today’s offer serves up a brand new all-time low. Until now, this premium dish drying rack has not really seen a meaningful discount at Amazon. A stainless steel construction and expandable design make this a solid solution for just about any kitchen. Continue reading to learn more about this offering from Joseph Joseph.

Most dish racks are pretty utilitarian and come up short in terms of aesthetics. That is not the case with this solution from Joseph Joseph, which is unsurprising given how creative the brand tends to be. It swaps out low-grade materials for stainless steel and features an expandable base that can hold more items when the need arises. You’ll also find a movable utensil pot and an integrated spout to channel water into the sink. Non-slip feet aim to keep it locked in place during use.

Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Expanding Dish Drying Rack features:

Base expands to hold more items when needed

Movable utensil pot

Sloping base and ridges channel water away

Integrated spout for draining directly into sink

Tough stainless-steel finish and non-slip feet

