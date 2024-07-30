Get a cozier atmosphere outdoors with East Oak’s Brasa smokeless mini tabletop fire pit at $53 (Reg. $76)

Amazon is offering the East Oak Brasa Smokeless Mini Tabletop Fire Pit for $52.52 shipped, after clipping the on-page $12 off coupon. Normally sitting at $76, this device has been seeing regular ups and downs in price since 2024 began, with the first discount of the year taking things down to $58 in January and not seeing anything lower until May when it fell lower to $51. Since then prices have kept above $59, with today’s deal coming in as a combined 31% markdown that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $3 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

This smokeless mini tabletop fire pit from East Oak comes in a sleek stainless steel unit (as well as multiple other colorways) with two different fuel-burning options – either wood or wood pellets, but either way you don’t have to worry any longer about the fumes that come with gas-powered models. It weighs in at just 4.4 pounds and sports a triple combustion design for increased oxygen intake so that ignition of the wood or pellets goes far quicker and easier while also burning it more fully into a smokeless state. You’ll even get a “natural” reminder when to add more fuel as it provides a Flamenco Bloom for 50 minutes, with a Lotus Bloom for 30 minutes after that – so long as the proper amount of pellets were added to begin with. Sometime after these bloom shifts (and before the fire ultimately dies out) is when you can feel free to restock with the appropriate amount of fuel. Head below for more.

For more East Oak décor – including furniture, and pop-up tents, you can browse all the brand has to offer in its official Amazon storefront here. You can find more manual-focused devices and appliances for your home in our home goods hub, or you can find equally eco-friendly gear in our Green Deals hub.

EAST OAK Smokeless Tabletop Fire Pit features:

Brasa Mini Tabletop Fire Pit: A great size for making s’mores, the Fire Pit can provide 360° of warmth and a cozy atmosphere for your patio nights or camping time. It’s also an excellent gift choice.

Unique Smokeless Design: The Triple Combustion Design provides 135% more oxygen intake, making the fuel easier to ignite, burning faster and more fully to a smokeless state, all while providing a nice, strong, and warm flame.

Dual Fuels & Large Capacity: The Fire Pit allows you to choose between wood or pellet fuel. It allows for pellets of about 1250g to 1400g with the installation of the Central Air Inlet Column and about 1350g to 1500g without the column.

Extended Burn Time: The Fire Pit can provide a Flamenco Bloom for 50 minutes, and then a Lotus Bloom for 30 minutes, given enough pellets at a time. When flame turns to Lotus, you can add some pellets to ensure the burn is sustainable and low-smoke.

Safe to Use: Made of 304 stainless steel and aluminum, it is durable and rust-resistant. The unique design of the Fire Lotus Base provides multi-directional space for heat dissipation. It also works well with the silicone pad to protect surfaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!